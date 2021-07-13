Secretary of Corrections and State Penitentiary Warden placed on administrative leave

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Noem announced late Tuesday night that the Secretary of Corrections and the State Penitentiary Warden have been placed on administrative leave.

A release Tuesday night says Governor Noem was briefed on a summary of an internal review conducted by the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources. The review was prepared following an anonymous complaint. The complaint includes an allegation of sexual harassment.

In light of the report, Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt and State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young have been placed on administrative leave.

The release says Tim Reisch will serve as interim Secretary of Corrections. Doug Clark, the Deputy Secretary of Corrections, is stepping in as acting warden of the State Penitentiary until a longer-term interim is named.