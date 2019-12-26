Secret Santa gives to shopper in Sioux Falls Christmas Eve

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you need a feel good story this Christmas — this just might do the trick.



Teresa Kroger says on Christmas Eve, she was shopping at Savers in Sioux Falls when a Secret Santa delivered a gift.



When she came out to her car in the parking lot, she found that someone had left a Christmas card on her windshield. Inside that card was a $20 bill.

Kroger said several other shoppers parked outside the store also received cards with $20.

The Beresford women used the money to buy clothes. Now, she hopes continue the kindness by paying it forward to someone else in the future.