SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second teenager is behind bars in connection with a string of recent car thefts.

In a little more than a week, Sioux Falls police responded to three burglaries and a total of ten stolen cars from Blue Nile Car sales on West 10th Street.

Wednesday, KELOLAND News told you about an 18-year old man arrested in the case. Now police have arrested 19-year-old Renee Two Bulls. She’s accused of grand theft and burglary.