SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second teenager is behind bars, accused of opening fire on a car with three people inside, including a one year old child.

19-year-old Aleer Deng was booked into the Minnehaha County jail late this afternoon.

Court documents say early in the morning on November first, Deng was with 19-year-old Manarion Fuse who police arrested last week.

Fuse told investigators they came across a car near the Monument on North Drive, and thought it was abandoned, so they both pulled out guns and shot at it.

Then they drove off.

When police searched the area, they found 13 casings. Police say one of the bullets hit the car seat where a one-year-old child was sitting and another hit the driver’s head rest.

Despite all of the damage, no one was hurt.

Investigators say the crime was random. The suspects did not know the victim.