SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- We live in KELOLAND, so most of us are likely used to the colder weather. But Jay Trobec says for the first time in 25 years we are likely to have five straight days with single digit highs and nights will dip below zero.

When it's this cold out, sometimes we are just crossing our fingers when we start our car. There are many ways the extreme cold can damage our cars. The first has to do with fluids, everything from oil to transmission fluid.