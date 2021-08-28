UPDATE: Latest round of storms brings heavy rain

Spillway coming off nearby streets gushing out and into the river at Falls Park around 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.

10:00 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three inches of rain in just a few hours has led to street flooding in parts of Sioux Falls.

Some areas of southwest Minnesota have seen rainfall rates of 3 to 6 inches per hour.

Sioux Falls emergency manager says fire rescue crews have had to rescue people from two stalled vehicles and have had nearly 20 other reports of stalled vehicles throughout the city.

City officials are reminding everyone not to drive through flooded intersections.

All of the rain has the falls rushing at Falls Park tonight.

9:35 p.m.

Flash flood warnings are in place following heavy rain in parts of KELOLAND Saturday evening. Sioux Falls is included in the warnings.

Another flash flood warning…this time for portions of Lincoln, Lyon, Minnehaha, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, and Rock Counties until 12:30 am Sunday. pic.twitter.com/hv84mKWcHC — KELOLAND Weather (@kelostormcenter) August 29, 2021

The heavy rain was too much for some streets to handle as you can see in video from Kim Hilgenberg of a flood street near 57th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Other communities are also dealing with street flooding.

9:00 p.m.

Heavy rain and lots of lightning are moving through southeast South Dakota as part of a second round of strong storms on Saturday.

The meteorologists in the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter are tracking the rain and watching for possible flash flooding.

As of 9 p.m., more than 2.5 inches has fallen in the central part of Sioux Falls.

Heavy rain + powerful gusts = waves in southeastern Sioux Falls 🌊 #KELOwx pic.twitter.com/Fb6UCGx5m2 — Anna Peters (@KELOannap) August 29, 2021

We've seen so much rain in just the last hour in Sioux Falls that the spillway coming off nearby streets is gushing out and into the river at Falls Park. pic.twitter.com/Ofk0MeGwJg — Adam (@KELOAdamRWx) August 29, 2021

Thanks to Rick Laughlin and Tim P. for sending in videos of the heavy rain in Sioux Falls.

Lightning Sioux Falls. | Courtesy of Suzi Anderson

Published 8:13 p.m.

Another round of severe thunderstorms is making its way across southeastern KELOLAND for the second time on Saturday.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. for portions of Rock, Moody, Minnehaha, Lake, McCook, and Turner Counties

KELOLAND Radar at 8:06 p.m.

Around 7:30 p.m. funnel clouds formed north of Canton but a tornado did not touch the ground. Strong winds and hail have caused some damage to crops in that area, KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens reports.

Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest as we follow the developing storms.