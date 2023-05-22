SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the morning of May 23, the Minnehaha County Commission will meet, and one of the items on the agenda will be the public hearing and second reading of a zoning ordinance to regulate pipelines.

Previously heard and approved by the county planning commission, the ordinance would identify areas in which a transmission pipeline could be located. The ordinance would also require a conditional use permit for pipelines if specific criteria is not met.

In a memo from the Minnehaha County Planning Director, it is stated that the ordinance is intended to “provide good planning practices and promote public safety.”

The county commission will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 3rd Floor Commission Chambers at 415 N. Dakota Ave.

Pipelines and ordinances surrounding them have been a hot topic in recent years, as the proposed Summit Carbon Pipeline has raised concern in both South Dakota and Iowa over, among other things, the use of eminent domain in efforts to construct the 2,000 mile long structure.