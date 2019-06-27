Second piece of Arc of Dreams in place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday was a landmark day for a highly-anticipated Sioux Falls sculpture.

The second half of the Arc of Dreams is in place in the heart of the city.

The installation didn’t go exactly as planned. That’s because storms rolled through KELOLAND Thursday morning bringing rain and lightning.



But crews were eventually able to get to work.

Here’s a look at the Arc of Dreams going up on Thursday, captured by our LiveCam above the KELOLAND Studios.

It’s been said, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”



Strugis Sculptor Dale Lamphere began following his dreams five decades ago, and it’s brought him to this point.

“This is a really exciting moment for me,” Sculptor Dale Lamphere said.



After six years in the making, two of those spent building the Arc of Dreams, Lamphere’s creation is finally in place.



Marlene Flannery is one of many who watched as crews rotated the steel structure over the river.



“I wanted to bring my four-year-old grandson to say that when he gets older he can say he saw it go up,” Marlene Flannery said.



All together, it’s 60 tons of steel with a 15 foot gap at the peak.



Lamphere says this may be the last large scale piece of his career.



He’s also the artist behind Dignity, which sits just off of I-90 near Chamberlain.

“I’m at a point and time where I look forward to spending more time with family and friends and doing smaller works,” Lamphere said.



But this big sculpture will speak to people for many years to come.



He hopes the Arc of Dreams sends the younger generation a message about following their dreams.

“As a young artist when I started out 50 years ago I just had an idea and I believed in myself and kept working at it,” Lamphere said.



That’s what dreams are made of. The Arc of Dreams is a part of SculptureWalk.



While the second piece is in place, there will still be touch ups and lighting work to do before an event on July 24th.



