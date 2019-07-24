Second person facing charges in connection with death of Yankton woman

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Recently unsealed federal court documents show another man has been indicted in connection with the murder of Phyllis Hunhoff.

Family members reported Hunhoff as missing in November 2018 when she didn’t return home to Yankton. Her body was found several days later.

Ramon Simpson now faces charges of Kidnapping Resulting in Death and Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping.

Simpson was originally accused of making a false statement to a federal agent concerning his whereabouts the day Hunhoff was killed.

New documents unsealed last week now name Simpson and Joseph James as co-defendants.

The indictment states the two kidnapped Hunhoff and transported her from South Dakota to Nebraska.

It then says James reportedly gave Simpson his cell phone before dropping him off in Norfolk.

Prosecutors say James then traveled to the Santee Sioux Reservation, where he reportedly killed Hunhoff before setting her body and vehicle on fire.