Authorities say a second person has died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash June 18 west of Gettysburg.

A car was heading westbound on U.S. Highway 212 when the drier lost control and collided with an eastbound truck.

The passenger in the car, 35-year-old Joseph Skye was pronounced dead at the scene. The drier of the car, 24-year-old Mariah LeBeau died on Saturday, June 27.

Charges are pending against both drivers.