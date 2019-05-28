Second person dies from injuries sustained in May 7 crash in Rapid City

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A second person has died from injuries sustained in a crash that happened May 7 in Rapid City.

71-year-old James Broderick sustained serious non-life threatening injuries in the May 7 crash and was taken to a hospital in Rapid City. He died on Thursday, May 23.

Authorities say the crash happened when a Honda CRV was making a left-hand turn from Spring Creek Road onto South Dakota Highway 79. The CRV pulled in front of a southbound Ford Freestar.

The two vehicles collided and the CRV and became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the CRV, 26-year-old Hannah Drake was unable to get out of the burning vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Broderick was the driver of the Ford Freestar.

Both drivers are from Rapid City. They were the only two people involved in the crash.

South Dakota's Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

