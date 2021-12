SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man accused in the death of a toddler in Brookings has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

Robert Price pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter earlier this month.

Back in 2019, authorities found the child confined to a small area where they also found human and animal feces. Investigators say the girl was deprived of food and human contact.

In September 2021, a judge sentenced Renae Fayant to 75 years behind bars. Fayant was the girl’s aunt.