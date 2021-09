KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — The second passenger involved in a motorcycle crash west of Keystone last Friday has died.

58-year-old Kendra Woertendyke of Sioux Falls was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by 64-year-old Michael Kruger when Kruger failed to navigate a corner, sending the vehicle off the roadway. Kruger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woertendyke was transported to a Rapid City hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died on Tuesday, August 31.