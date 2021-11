SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second man accused of murdering a pizza delivery driver in Sioux Falls has admitted to being involved in the crime.

Raymond Banks was originally charged with murdering and attempting to rob Casey Bonhorst in 2020. This week he pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the deadly shooting.

He is the second person to change his plea in the case. Jahennessy Bryant also pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced in December.