Second man convicted in kidnapping and death of Yankton woman

OMAHA, NEB. (KELO) — A second person could be heading to prison for the rest of his life for his role in the death of Phyllis Hunhoff of Yankton.

Today, a federal jury found 50-year-old Ramon Simpson guilty of Kidnapping Resulting in Death and Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping. Hunhoff didn’t return to her Yankton home in early November 2018 following a visit with her mom.

Her burned body and car were found several days later on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Nebraska. An investigation led to the arrests of Simpson and Joseph James. James pled guilty last year and was sentenced to life in prison.

Simpson will be sentenced at a later date and also faces life in prison.