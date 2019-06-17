Second half of Arc of Dreams arrives in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A massive sculpture in KELOLAND is one step closer to being completed.
The second half of the Arc of Dreams has arrived in Sioux Falls. This section of the sculpture weighs 30 tons.
Once completed, the sculpture will span the Big Sioux River with an 18-foot gap at its peak.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
