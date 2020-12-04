Second flu death reported in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A second South Dakotan has died from the flu, health officials announced Friday.

The new influenza-associated death was reported in Walworth County last week. There have been two flu deaths reported for the 2020-21 flu season.

So far, the state health lab has confirmed seven total cases of the flu this season and there’s been three hospitalizations from the flu this season.

There were 33 flu deaths reported for the 2019-20 season.

Health officials remind people to get a flu vaccine.