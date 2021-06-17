Second earthquake recorded in South Dakota this month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Another earthquake has been recorded in South Dakota, the fifth since December.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.6 magnitude quake was recorded about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday with the epicenter about 60 miles east of Rapid City.

It’s the second measurable earthquake this month. A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded on June 4 on the border between South Dakota and Nebraska.

The largest earthquake recorded in South Dakota was a magnitude 4.5 quake south of Huron in 1911.

