Second defendant in pizza delivery man’s death appears in court

SIOUX FALLS, SD. (KELO) — A second man charged for killing pizza delivery man Casey Bonhorst on Feb. 26 in Sioux Falls appeared in court Monday on an arrest warrant.

Raymond Charles Banks has been charged with a count of murder in the first degree in commission of a crime, premeditated murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree and attempted robbery in the first degree. The last two charges include using a dangerous weapon.

Banks and Jahennessy Deunique Lapaul Bryant killed Bonhorst while trying to rob him, according to the indictment.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the area of Bragstad Drive and Cleveland Avenue.

Bryant was arrested and charged in early March. On March 5, Sioux Falls Police described the killing as a “crime of opportunity.”

Banks is also charged in two other cases involving assault of two separate victims, according to court documents.