SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man who was already sentenced to 40 years for raping a child was sentenced to a concurrent 25 years in prison today for attempting to rape a minor, according to court documents.

Brian Keith Kimball was sentenced to a concurrent 25 years with five years suspended in Lincoln County on a charge of attempted rape in the first degree of a minor under 13. Kimball had pleaded guilty to the charge.

On May 27, Kimball was sentenced to 40 years with 10 years suspended on a first-degree rape charge in Minnehaha County. In March, Kimball had pled guilty to the charge.

He will serve no more than 30 years in prison, based on the concurrent sentence and total years suspended.

Kimball will receive credit for time served in both cases.