Second crash related to avoiding barriers

SPENCER, S.D. (KELO) — A 58-year-old Salem man is facing non-life threatening injuries after driving on a closed road near Spencer on Friday morning.

Authorities say Samuel Waldner was driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado crashed on South Dakota Highway 38 at a caved in culvert near mile marker 321. The driver passed a barricade at the intersection of SD Highway 38 and 431st Avenue.

Charges are pending.

Three people were injured from a crash earlier Friday morning near Mitchell, crashing into a washed out culvert.

Someone else who thought they should be able to go around or move the barricades! They are there for a reason. We don’t want the roads blocked either, but the water and damage done by the water forces us to. #keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/0AY4QWAPzt — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) September 13, 2019