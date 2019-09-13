Second crash related to avoiding barriers

SPENCER, S.D. (KELO) — A 58-year-old Salem man is facing non-life threatening injuries after driving on a closed road near Spencer on Friday morning.
Authorities say Samuel Waldner was driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado crashed on South Dakota Highway 38 at a caved in culvert near mile marker 321. The driver passed a barricade at the intersection of SD Highway 38 and 431st Avenue.
Charges are pending.
Three people were injured from a crash earlier Friday morning near Mitchell, crashing into a washed out culvert.