Second-chance job fair gives State Penitentiary inmates a head start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Development Foundation and Department of Corrections hosted their first second-chance job fair for inmates at the South Dakota State Penitentiary Saturday.

Employers like Muth Electric, Malloy Electric and others were at the Ronald Johnson Training Academy to talk with the inmates about possible jobs they could get when released.

“I just think its a great program, I really do. It gives us a head start on things and lets employers know that we’re not all bad people just because we had bad times in our life,” inmate Matt Kitsembell said.

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation hopes to offer more second-chance job fairs in the future.