Second Brookings COVID-19 mass vaccination ‘POD’ event to be held Thursday

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings County Pandemic Planning and Coordination Committee (PPCC) is set to host a second mass COVID-19 vaccination event this week.

Brookings County hosted a mass vaccination “POD,” or point of dispensing event on February 25, and a second event is planned for this coming Thursday. Brookings County emergency manager Bob Hill, who also serves as the PPCC chairperson, says the last POD event was successful.

“The reason last time’s POD went so well is number one, the training that we’ve had. The department of health has given us yearly grants to practice and train our POD,” he said.

More than 1,000 people were vaccinated at the first event; organizers are hoping for 1,300 at Thursdays.

The mass vaccination event will be at the Swiftel Center. Brookings County residents ages 65 and older, and those with approved underlying medical conditions are eligible.

“To bring in 121 volunteers, and to bring in all the nurses we need for this, it’s taxing on all the local medical facilities, but it’s more taxing if they’ve got nothing but line after line after line trying to give each individual clinic, so what we’re doing is a team effort,” Hill said.

People must have an appointment, and they also need to commit to receiving their second dose on April 8th.

You can find additional information on the event and how to sign up on the Brookings Health System’s website.