Second bear sighting in northeast South Dakota

TWIN BROOKS, S.D. (KELO) -- On Tuesday night, a bear was spotted in northeast South Dakota but there's now another sighting.

KELOLAND viewer April Mathison, who lives near Twin Brooks, sent the newsroom photos of a bear. April says she woke up Thursday morning to find her dogs focused on the bear sitting up in a tree.

The game wardens were called and the bear eventually came down. It disappeared into the tree belt behind the house.

Right now, we can't confirm if its the same bear spotted by Wilmot Tuesday, but Twin Brooks is just 20 miles south of there.

