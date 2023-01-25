SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A second bill designed to limit drag shows in South Dakota was introduced to the Legislature Wednesday. Republican Representative Scott Odenbach brought forward House Bill 1125.

If passed, it would amend the South Dakota obscenity and public indecency statutes (SDCL Ch. 22-24) to include a definition for ‘drag show performances’ and list them as activities deemed ‘harmful to minors.’

Sioux Falls Pride hosts many drag shows throughout the year. Some are for audiences 21 and over while others are advertised as family-friendly.

“Drag shows are part of our culture and hosting them at our festival each year, we ensure that those performances are family-friendly. You know, the entertainers, they know the crowd that they’re going to be performing to, they know it’s open to the public.” Jimmy, the interim president of Sioux Falls Pride said.

In a statement to KELOLAND News, Odenbach said quote, ‘there is no such thing as a “family-friendly” drag show.’

“HB 1125 was brought to protect South Dakota children by specifically prohibiting their attendance at “drag shows,” as unfortunately happened last Fall on the campus of SDSU. In discussions with Board of Regents and other officials at that time, there were questions as to whether state law provided a clear path to address the issue and so no action was taken. The bill amends South Dakota obscenity and public indecency statutes at SDCL Ch. 22-24 to add a definition of “drag performance,” and to then include this activity in those things deemed “harmful to minors.” It also states that having a minor attend a drag performance constitutes the crime of “disseminating material harmful to minors,” a class 1 misdemeanor. There is no such thing as a “family-friendly” drag show, and this should never happen again in our great state.” Rep. Scott Odenbach (R) Spearfish

Odenbach wasn’t available for an interview, but told us he brought this bill forward to quote ‘protect South Dakota children by specifically prohibiting their attendance at drag shows.’

The interim president of Sioux Falls Pride says that prevention is sheltering for them.

“Allowing children to attend these events that are family-friendly just kind of allows and expresses to them that it’s okay to express yourself how you wish. It’s okay. It’s allowed. No one is going to hate you for it,” Jimmy said.

House Bill 1125 also states that having a minor attend a drag performance would be deemed a class one misdemeanor.

This bill, as well as House Bill 1116, which was introduced yesterday, are being introduced months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus. The event prompted backlash from lawmakers and the Board of Regents.