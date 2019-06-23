Second annual plane pull raises money for Special Olympics South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a challenge of man versus machine, people in Sioux Falls put themselves to the test all for a good cause.

Each year, the Law Enforcement Torch Run in South Dakota hosts both their annual Torch Run and many other events to raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota.

For the second year in a row, members of the Torch Run in South Dakota hosted a plane pull, where teams could sign up and pull a 70,000 pound airplane.

“It’s a good team building exercise and we want to get out here and support the Special Olympics and help them raise money and funds for the athletes,” Matt Koll with the South Dakota Highway Patrol said.

Thirteen teams signed up to pull the plane on Saturday, each raising $750 that will go to the Special Olympics.

The teams ranged from public safety employees, high schoolers and even the Special Olympic athletes themselves.

“So we have 2500 athletes statewide in South Dakota and things like the plane pull and polar plunges help raise money and awareness for Special Olympics, but also keep the athletic competitions free for our athletes to be able to participate,” Amy Crawford, Assistant Torch Run Liaison with Special Olympics South Dakota, said.

In addition to the plane pull today, attendees could sign up for a limousine pull and get a chance to win a two-hour gift certificate for a limo ride.

The next event that the Torch Run will host is a truck convoy in September.