Second annual plane pull for Special Olympics South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Special Olympics South Dakota now has some extra money for its mission thanks to a unique event today.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grass-roots fundraising effort for the Special Olympics. The South Dakota Torch Run hosted an event today at the Maverick Air Center that had people pulling for money in a new kind of way.

The Torch Run hosted their second annual plane pull today where teams raised seven hundred and fifty dollars each to pull an airplane. The money raised went back to Special Olympics South Dakota.

This year is an exciting time for the organization.

“Last year we celebrated our fiftieth anniversary for Special Olympics so this year kicks off the next fifty, and we’re so excited to be able to do that,” Assistant Torch Run Liaison Amy Crawford said.

Law enforcement officers in South Dakota started running across the state for the actual Torch Run in 1991. While that event took place in May, they still host many other events, like the plane pull, year-round.

