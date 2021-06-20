Seatbelt may have saved drivers life, says Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is crediting seat belts for likely saving the life of a driver involved in a serious crash on Interstate 29 Saturday.

Investigators say the driver of a Jeep Liberty was attempting to pass a semi-truck when the driver crossed the center line and sideswiped the semi. The Jeep then went into the median and rolled several times.

The driver, who was wearing his seat belt, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later ticketed for a lane-driving violation.