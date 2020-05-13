Season delayed one week at I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, SD (KELO) — Racing fans will have to wait a little longer to return to the grandstand at I-90 Speedway. The Hartford race track had hoped to open its 2020 season this Saturday. But COVID-19, and a threat of rain, have delayed the first races of the season.

Weather permitting, sprint cars could return to I-90 Speedway for practice runs this weekend. But the season start is being delayed until May 23rd.

“Everybody’s antsy to get going, but we’ll just take another week for precautionary. And, that way we can get going strong next week,” I-90 Speedway owner Lyle Howey said.

Once the races start, the track will do temperature checks on both fans and the drivers. Spectators will be spread out six-feet apart in the grandstand, and beyond.

“We’re going to encourage people to bring their lawn chairs because we have a lot of grassy area for people to sit in, so I think everyone will be excited about it,” Howey said.

I-90 is hoping this will be a catch-up year for the track since rain washed-out two-thirds of last year’s scheduled races. Now, COVID-19 is adding to the uncertainty.

Stores in Hartford that rely on racing every Saturday night understand the added delay, but expect the return of racing will be worth the wait.

“It’s an opportunity for when they come in for parts for their cars. The stores that get the evening lunches and the small delis out here that can provide a sandwich or a meal, it’s great for the town of Hartford,” NAPA Auto Parts store manager Steve Willis said.

The track owner says he’s confident we’re turning the corner on COVID-19 and that any future race postponements will be related to precipitation, not pandemic.

Fans who can’t make it to the track for I-90 Speedway’s season opener can watch the races on pay-per-view. To see a schedule of this year’s races, click here