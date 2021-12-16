Search warrant leads to police pursuit, drug bust in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A four-month drug investigation in Sioux Falls led police to meth, fentanyl pills and several arrests.

The drug bust started with a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at a townhouse in southern Sioux Falls. There was also an arrest warrant for Joseph Andrews.



As law enforcement was about to serve the warrant, a vehicle left the townhouse.

“The Highway Patrol, they were assisting the drug task force with this investigation. They tried to stop that car near 57th and Cliff. The car took off at a high rate of speed.”



Troopers chased after the vehicle for a short time but stopped the pursuit. Authorities found the vehicle crashed nearby, but Andrews ran away. A service man then told police his truck had been stolen.

“This service man said there was some GPS in the truck, and they used that to track it. It was found in the 900 block of S. Blaine Avenue.”



Detectives knew there was a man who lived nearby who associated with Andrews. The Drug Task Force was investigating Carlos Hardy in a separate case and were able to get a search warrant for his house along South Cleveland Avenue.

“They ended up calling SWAT because of the possibility there could have been, I guess some weapons that were used or weapons that may have been found at South Cleveland. So, SWAT came in and they ultimately arrested Andrews without issue.”

Investigators found bulk packaging material, a few stolen guns, over a pound of meth and eleven grams of fentanyl pills at the South Cleveland Avenue home.



The initial search warrant at the townhome also turned up nearly 200 grams of marijuana and about a half a pound of meth.



Andrews and Hardy were arrested on several drug charges.



Two other people, Michael Dickey and Sharon Clairmont, were also arrested on drug charges.