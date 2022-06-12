FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — A man is facing multiple charges following an overnight drug bust in Flandreau.

According to the Flandreau Police Department, a search warrant was executed Saturday on the residence based on a recent felony drug arrest.

Officers discovered 3.8 ounces of methamphetamine, 7.6 ounces of marijuana, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and pills.

They also located multiple cutting agents and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

Officials say the male at the scene is facing numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.