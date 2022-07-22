ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A man is facing numerous charges after a search warrant was executed at an Alcester residence Friday.

According to the Alcester Police Department, this investigation came as a result of a search warrant conducted on July 20. That search warrant led to the arrests of a 42-year-old Spink County man and a 38-year-old Alcester woman.

The July 22 search warrant led to the arrest of a 49-year-old Alcester male.

During the search, officials say a 9mm Handgun, a .243 Rifle, Methamphetamine, Psylocibin Mushrooms and other items were all seized.

In total, officials say, approximately 22 evidence bags were collected from the residence and vehicles.

The suspect was arrested and is charged with possession of a firearm by a former violent offender, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the neglect of a minor, among other charges.

The Alcester Police Department said the evidence is being sent to the South Dakota Forensics and Health Lab for testing.