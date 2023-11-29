HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Search crews are at work on a farm northeast of Huron as of midday Wednesday.

Law enforcement is focused on a piece of land along the James River.

We have a news crew on the scene. They are working to get more information on what authorities are looking for and whether, they’ve found anything.

The search comes about two weeks after the 10-year anniversary of the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks and is in an area where authorities have searched for the missing woman in the past.

Rachel Cyriacks was last seen 10 years ago when she picked her husband up from jail. Authorities say Brad Cyriacks was the last person to see her. He’s never been charged in connection with the disappearance; South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says “no one” has been ruled out as a suspect in the case.

Though a decade has now past, authorities are still looking for Rachel Cyriacks. Earlier this month, Jackley confirmed law enforcement haven’t given up finding her.

“As we go out and look for leads, we talk to witnesses. The community wants to bring Rachel home,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

The missing 30-year-old woman was last seen on November 13, 2013, in Woonsocket; her damaged pickup truck was found the following January.

KELOLAND News Anchor Don Jorgensen reached out to A.G. Marty Jackley for comment earlier today.

This is his statement: “We are continuing to receive and follow leads on the 10-year anniversary of Rachel’s disappearance and will make announcements on any significant discoveries. We very much appreciate the public and media’s assistance on the continued search for Rachel.”