Search underway for missing woman believed to be in Rapid City area or on Pine Ridge Reservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety is asking for help to find a missing woman.

Rainbow White Butterfly- Pino, 28, was last hear from on August 29. Her mother tells authorities she heard from her daughter around 11:30 p.m. During the phone conversation, her mother heard a man tell the missing woman to hang up the phone but could not give a definite answer on his identity.

Authorities believe White Butterfly-Pino could be in the Rapid City area or somewhere on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Anyone with information about where she is should contact OST Dispatch at (605) 867-5111 or your local police department.

