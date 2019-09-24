Search underway for missing man in Custer State Park

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) – The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old man.

Authorities say on Saturday, Torger Henckel mentioned he was going for a hike. Crews found his car at the Little Devils Tower Trail Head off Highway 16-A in Custer. Authorities believe he is somewhere in the Black Elk Wilderness Area.

Crews shut down all trails in Custer State Park leading up to Black Elk Peak so they can search for Henckel.

If you know where he is, please call the Custer County Sheriff’s office.

