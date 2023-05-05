SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A search for a missing horse continues in Wind Cave National Park.

The large national park located in the Black Hills posted a message about the search for the missing horse on its Facebook page on Friday afternoon. Officials say the horse went missing Tuesday night and multiple search efforts including “UTVs, hikers, horseback riders and infrared cameras on a county-operated drone” have not found the horse as of Friday afternoon.

The park said it is not requesting any volunteer assistance, but horseback travel is allowed in the park’s backcountry with a free permit from the visitor center.

The Custer Volunteer Fire Department shared another Facebook post from Gin Szagola, who is the horse’s owner.

The horse is a 5-year-old gelding named Finley and is part of a plan to cross the country on horseback.