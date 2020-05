UPDATE: Mariah Watson has been located safe.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are looking for a missing girl.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating 10-year-old Mariah Watson. She was last seen Tuesday morning in the 4900 block of Avenue A.

She is 4’5″ with sandy blonde hair.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact police immediately at 394-4131.