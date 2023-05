SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are looking for an escaped prison inmate.

The Department of Corrections says 50-year-old Michael York failed to return to the Yankton Minimum Center following his work-release shift Friday.

York is white, six-foot-two and weighs 200 pounds. He’s serving a sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance out of Beadle County.

Call law enforcement right away, if you know where he is.