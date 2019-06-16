Search operations happening in Covell Lake in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are looking for a missing kayaker in Sioux Falls. 

According to a news release from the city, crews headed to Covell Lake for a water rescue at about 8:15 Saturday night. A kayaker is at a hospital getting treatment after being rescued, while a second kayaker hasn’t been found. 

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks and Emergency Management are helping search in Covell Lake. Authorities ask that people find different ways around the area while the search happens.

Additional information is coming at Monday’s police briefing.

