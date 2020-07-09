Search on Missouri River near Pierre scaled back

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are scaling back search efforts on the Missouri River for a 37-year old man who dove into the water to save his son last week.

Related Content Man missing in Missouri River after saving son south of Oahe Dam

The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office says the decision to scale back the search for Lee Weber was made after discussions with his family. The sheriff’s office says the search has been on-going daily since Friday afternoon.

Crews have covered a total of 15 miles of the river. Wednesday’s effort included an estimated 22 boats, around 50 people and the use of drones and the Highway Patrol airplane.

Starting Thursday search efforts will be reduced to the use of Pierre Rescue boats and drones when available. Authorities are asking the public to remain alert while on the river or along shorelines for any signs of Weber.