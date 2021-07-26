Search is on for missing Kenyon Brown

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Around a dozen people helped search on Monday for a woman who has been missing since last week. 55-year-old Kenyon Brown was last seen on Thursday five miles east of Dell Rapids. Brown has blonde hair and blue eyes; she stands around five feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

“Today we’re organizing anyone and everyone that we can to help cover area around the Dell Rapids area to hopefully find her, just search out, make awareness,” Brown’s son Tanner Barrett said.

Barrett helped organize the search, hoping to find any clue that could lead him to his mom.

“We were splitting people up based off of what areas of the Dell Rapids area that they are most familiar with, so we’re thinking we’re covering our bases pretty well on all sides of town,” Barrett said.

“The most important thing is that there’s awareness that, of her being missing, of Kenyon being missing, and that we follow up with any leads that are possible,” said Adam Zishka, patrol captain for the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Zishka is asking for people to come forward with information.

“The biggest thing that we want to put out there is that she left on her own free will, she’s been gone for longer than normal,” Zishka said.

Now, the hope is for a return.

“This is my mom, this is a wife, this is someone devoted to her family who we don’t completely understand why she has taken off or anything,” Barrett said. “I want people to know that this person matters, and we really need to get her home.”