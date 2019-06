A search is underway for a state prison inmate who didn’t return to custody following work release.

Jacob Abdo failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center on Friday. He’s been placed on escape status as a result.

Abdo, 25, is 6’2″ tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He was serving a 5-year sentence with 3 years suspended for receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle out of Union County.

If know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.