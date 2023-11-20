SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say a missing woman has been found safe.
Authorities put out the call for help locating her Monday afternoon; as of 4:25 p.m., police posted she was found safe.
by: Karen Sherman
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say a missing woman has been found safe.
Authorities put out the call for help locating her Monday afternoon; as of 4:25 p.m., police posted she was found safe.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now