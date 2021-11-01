Search for two teenagers missing from Watertown

Terence First In Trouble and Jaden Shroll | Photo courtesy Watertown Police Department

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find two Watertown teenagers who were reported missing early Sunday morning.

According to a social media post from the Watertown Police Department, Jaden Shroll, 17, and her boyfriend, Terence First In Trouble, 17, are believed to be in a black 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Watertown Ford plates.

If you know the whereabouts of Jaden or Terence, you are asked to contact the Watertown Police Department at (605) 882-6210.

You can also go to the Watertown Police Department website to leave an anonymous tip.

