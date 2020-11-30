Search for suspects in Rapid City robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Rapid City Police Department

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two suspects are wanted following a convenience store robbery in Rapid City Sunday night.

Police were called to a business in the 1500 block of Mt. Rushmore Road around 10 p.m. An employee of the store told police two men wearing costume-type masks ran into the business. One of them demanded money and threatened the man with a metal bar. After getting money from the clerk, the men took off.

The RCPD is currently asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects responsible for robbing a convenience store last night.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the identity of the suspects involved should contact Det. Barry Young at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests