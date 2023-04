SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men were stabbed Tuesday night in separate incidents.

Both stabbings occurred in the area of 9th Street and Cliff Avenue within 15 minutes of each other around 10 p.m. Both victims received non-life threatening injuries.

The man in this video is suspected in both stabbings, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

If anyone recognizes the man in this video or has any additional information, call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-367-7007.