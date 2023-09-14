RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A stolen coach bus has been found several hours after it was taken from the western side of the state.

Authorities say video shows the bus being taken at around 5:40 Thursday morning in Rapid City. It was last seen driving northbound on North Ellsworth Road.

Rapid City Police posted on social media just before 5 p.m. CT that the bus was spotted on Interstate 90 near Chamberlain. RCPD thanked the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Lyman County Sheriff’s Office and Game, Fish and Parks for help locating the vehicle.