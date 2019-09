Authorities in western KELOLAND need your help finding a missing Buffalo woman.

87-year-old Clara Mae Braun was last seen Monday morning driving her beige Chrysler 300 about 15 miles south of Lemmon, South Dakota. The South Dakota license plate is 35C-588.

Authorities say Braun may be experiencing some dementia and be disoriented.

Braun is 5’1” and weighs 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you’ve seen her and know where she may be, contact law enforcement immediately.