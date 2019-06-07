Search for missing teenager in Butte County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a missing teenager.

Authorities got a call about a teen who may want to hurt himself. By the time law enforcement arrived, Kalin Fox had left. The 17-year-old is on medications but left those behind.

He is 5'10" and weighs 135 pounds with ear length brown hair and brown eyes. Kalin was wearing a gray stripe shirt and black sweat pants.

If you have information on his location, you are asked to contact the Butte County Dispatch Center at 605-892-2737.

