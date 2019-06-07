Local News

Search for missing teenager in Butte County

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 01:35 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:35 PM CDT

The Butte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a missing teenager.

Authorities got a call about a teen who may want to hurt himself.  By the time law enforcement arrived, Kalin Fox had left.  The 17-year-old is on medications but left those behind.

He is 5'10" and weighs 135 pounds with ear length brown hair and brown eyes.  Kalin was wearing a gray stripe shirt and black sweat pants.

If you have information on his location, you are asked to contact the Butte County Dispatch Center at 605-892-2737. 
 

