Search for missing plane continues Monday

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are getting ready to take to the ground and the air, in the search for a missing plane.

Around 90 people and four aircrafts spent Sunday searching.

Air crews, including the North Dakota and South Dakota wings of the Civil Air Patrol and U.S. Air Force were grounded by bad weather on Saturday. According to the civil air patrol, the plane appears to have gone missing between Aberdeen and Oakes, North Dakota last week.

One person was on the plane, which is white with markings that are light blue.

If you know anything, you’re encouraged to reach out to the Brown County Dispatch Office.